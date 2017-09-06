DINNER PARTY INTEL: Paying with a smile - the happy meal redefined

News site Coingeek.com claims global banks are trying to sully the reputation of cryptocurrencies to restore the "normal status quo of economics". It says bitcoin could be under threat because the banking sector — which is feeling threatened by changes in the sector — is peddling fake news.

The price of another cryptocurrency, ethereum, has already fallen dramatically, following a series of news articles. A news story in June falsely claimed ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin had died in a car crash.

2. Happy meal redefined