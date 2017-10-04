NEWS ANALYSIS: Time has run out for Gigaba and SAA

He cannot introduce privatisation without inviting the chagrin of political lobbies that find the concept anathema. He cannot sell a good government-owned asset, notably shares in Telkom, without the justification for keeping a bad one on life support. He cannot do what the banks will find acceptable, in shaping a board capable of reshaping SAA, without an upset to patronage perpetuation.

The most practical and sensible course is clearly the last mentioned. It’s also the path of least resistance, because these days it won’t take much courage to disregard the cohorts of an increasingly vulnerable President Jacob Zuma.

More than this, such a course will be a demonstration to the world that faith in the strength and integrity of SA’s financial institutions is alive and well. Such faith is a pillar against a sovereign-debt downgrade.

These institutions have drawn a line that government cannot afford to breach. When push comes to shove, they’ll neither be pushed nor shoved. Stakeholder activism is not only for equity markets but for debt markets too. Bonds are potent bosses.

There’s an unfortunate caveat. The more that institutions steer clear of funding state-owned entities that are badly run, from Eskom and Transnet to Prasa and SAA, the greater the temptation for “prescribed assets” to rear its head — in other words, for government to force the investments it wants.

But there’s also a silver lining in recent experience. When government had to respond to speculation of the PIC being “captured”, it succumbed to the loud message that people don’t take kindly to possible raids on their savings.

• Greenblo is editorial director of Today’s Trustee, a quarterly magazine mainly for principal officers and trustees of retirement funds.