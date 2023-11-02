Companies / Energy

Shell increases buybacks as quarterly profit drops to $6.2bn

Oil and gas giant turns in a profit that's 34% lower than a year earlier when prices spiked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

02 November 2023 - 20:00
by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Shell CEO Wael Sawan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2 2023. Picture: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS
Shell CEO Wael Sawan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2 2023. Picture: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS

London — Oil and gas giant Shell on Thursday reported a 34% annual drop in third-quarter profit to $6.2bn as energy prices cooled, with strong trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG) helping offset a sharp drop in its production.

The company also announced share buybacks of $3.5bn over the next three months, up from $2.7bn in the previous three months, and maintained its dividend unchanged at $0.331 per share.

Shell’s results wrap up third-quarter earnings for the West’s top energy companies, which have seen profits drop sharply from last year as oil and gas prices eased after rallying in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Contrasting with rival BP, the gas trading results of which weighed on quarterly profits, Shell said its earnings were supported by “favourable” LNG trading results, which were higher than in the second quarter.

Its earnings were, however, again hit by lower output at its flagship LNG division, which has been plagued by operational problems in recent years, particularly at its 3.6-million tonne per year Prelude floating LNG production facility off the coast of Australia.

Production at the Integrated Gas division was down 9% from the previous quarter due to maintenance at Prelude — which was also cited as behind a 4% drop in liquefaction volumes — as well as sites in Trinidad and Tobago and in Qatar, it said.

Shell expects Prelude to ramp back up in December after starting maintenance work in August, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

Production in the Upstream division was however up 3% from the previous quarter to 1.75-million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance,” CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.

“We continue to simplify our portfolio while delivering more value with less emissions.”

Shell shares were up 1.4% at 0829 GMT, outperforming a broader index of European energy firms rising 0.8%.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $6.22bn, broadly in line with company analysts’ forecast of $6.25bn. That compared with quarterly earning of $9.45bn a year earlier and $5bn in the second quarter of 2023.

The group tightened the upper range of its 2023 capital spending target to $23bn-$25bn from $23bn-$26bn previously.

“Results look broadly in line, but the higher buyback and a lower capex range (is) likely to be taken as a small positive,” Redburn analyst Stuart Joyner said.

Sawan, who took the helm in January, vowed to revamp Shell’s strategy to focus on higher-margin projects, steady oil output and grow natural gas production.

As part of the strategy, Shell announced plans to cut at least 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business.

Shell said that most of its Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making in the third quarter.

Reuters 

Orsted shares tumble as it cancels two US wind projects

Shares drop as much as 22% as the renewable energy giant says impairments could spiral to $5.6bn
Companies
1 day ago

Activists lambast Sasol for ‘backtracking’ on emissions reduction

Shareholder activist Just Share says the company is watering down targets
Companies
1 hour ago

Renergen incurs more debt as losses widen

The heavily indebted group secures a bridging loan amounting to R303m from Standard Bank
Companies
2 days ago

Wintershall Dea to slash jobs as quarterly profit plunges 86%

Among multiple blows, the energy group suffers outages in Norway, loss of its Russian business  and impairments from UAE project
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Shell increases buybacks as quarterly profit ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Former UCT chair Babalwa Ngonyama resigns from ...
Companies / Property
3.
Sibanye-Stillwater’s earnings drop despite ...
Companies / Mining
4.
WATCH: Airline industry sees steady recovery from ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Activists lambast Sasol for ‘backtracking’ on ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.