Renergen’s warning of greater loss sends share price tumbling
The emerging natural gas and helium producer said its interim loss will widen 49.7%-60%
27 October 2023 - 10:26
The share price of emerging natural gas and helium producer Renergen was in the red on Friday in early trading after announcing that it expected its interim loss to widen as a result of various factors including greater borrowing costs and foreign-exchange losses.
By 10.11am, the share price was 12.09% in the red at R13.45, and is down more than 40% over the past year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.