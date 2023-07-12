Standard Bank's pioneering solutions to SA’s energy crisis

SA’s intermittent power supply is significantly hindering small businesses and jeopardising economic growth and jobs in a country where the unemployment rate is already at a staggering 38%.

Most of the country’s electricity is supplied by Eskom via a fleet of coal-fired power stations. The power utility is struggling to keep the lights on due to a combination of factors, including ageing infrastructure, mismanagement and corruption.

Growth and partnerships

The world’s deepening climate crisis has made the push for innovation and stronger international scientific collaboration urgent in the quest to find sustainable clean energy solutions.

Standard Bank is focused on providing financial products and services that support positive environmental, social and governance outcomes, including green and social loans and bonds, sustainable trade and working capital solutions and impact investing.

Embedding key sustainability goals into the founding arrangements of transactions aligns with Standard Bank's purpose of driving Africa's growth. These goals have a significant impact on the growth of markets in which the bank operates. They address energy poverty, reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based energy, and tackle key social challenges in SA.