Companies / Energy

Pressing questions about sustainable investments in African energy answered

Specialists from Standard Bank's corporate and investment banking division share their views in this informative supplement

09 December 2022 - 08:00
Sponsored
Standard Bank's corporate and investment banking division is committed to helping to finance renewable energy projects in Africa. Picture: Standard Bank
Standard Bank's corporate and investment banking division is committed to helping to finance renewable energy projects in Africa. Picture: Standard Bank

“Africa Energy: Towards a sustainable future”, an informative supplement from the Standard Bank Group, highlights the commitment of its corporate and investment banking division to sustainable finance, with a focus on renewable energy projects across the continent.

Inside, you'll find insights from the division's CEO, Kenny Fihla, on the conundrum carbon poses when investing in African energy.

An array of Standard Bank's specialists also share their views on pressing questions such as: 

  • To what extent are bankers taking environmental, social and governance factors into account when considering potential deals?;
  • Why is it considered difficult to fund infrastructure development in Africa?;
  • How can carbon market vehicles, such as carbon trading, be used as a mechanism to channel new investment into energy security in SA?; ​​
  • How will the shift away from fossil fuels shape merger & acquisition activity over the coming years?; and
  • Which types of renewable and zero-carbon energy sources will see accelerated development due to the developing energy crisis both in SA and globally?

Use the arrows to page through the supplement below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading) or download it.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.

ALSO READ:

SMEs hold the answer to Africa's jobs conundrum

SPONSORED | The combination of technology and entrepreneurship provides young people with new opportunities for self-employment
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Standard Bank facilitates a R5bn deal to finance MetroFibre’s ambitious fibre roll-out programme

SPONSORED | MetroFibre Networx aims to increase its reach by 500,000 households by 2025
Companies
3 months ago

Standard Bank, start-up partner to address African transport challenges

SPONSORED | Innovative digital platform Tripplo enables real-time road freight cargo booking integration and management across the Sadc
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Richard Enthoven, investor behind Nando’s and ...
Companies
2.
Covid sets off an epidemic of heart disease and ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Disgruntled investors in Arnot OpCo coal mine ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol’s pledges on climate change leave activists ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Investec Life says mental health is a ‘hidden ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.