How SMEs can take back their power

SMEs are a critically important part of the economy. However, they are particularly vulnerable to shocks such as load-shedding and higher interest rates.

Now, more than ever, it is crucial for SMEs to find opportunities to build the resilience needed to navigate uncertain economic times — and the recent Standard Bank SME Summit aimed to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to do just that.

Now in its seventh iteration, the annual Standard Bank SME Summit, hosted in partnership with Business Day, reflects the bank's purpose of helping to drive Africa's growth.

Delivering the welcome address, Tandiwe Njobe, head of Standard Bank's relationship banking proposition, highlighted the fundamental role that SMEs play in this regard. She reaffirmed Standard Bank's commitment to partnering with and supporting SMEs as they start, manage and grow their businesses.

The first keynote speaker, Zanele Njapha, is also known as “The UnLearning Lady” as she encourages companies to “unlearn” behaviours that can act as roadblocks to success.

Her talk focused on debunking the myths around co-creation — referring to the gig economy and corporate partnerships — that can stop businesses from scaling and growing.

Co-creation, Njapha said, results in shared risk, a multiplied impact, amplified reach and higher productivity, all of which will help to take businesses to the next level.

She encouraged SMEs to consider using the services of freelance talent when additional resources in the business are required and to not let fear keep them from fast-tracking their growth.

Next the event's MC, radio personality Msizi James, was joined by a panel of experts for a discussion titled “Taking Back Your Power”. It focused on the challenges load-shedding presents and possible solutions, while highlighting how the energy crisis has also given rise to new business opportunities.