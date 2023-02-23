Gas producer Wintershall considers suing Russia over losses

Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force
If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse
EFF claims Mapisa-Nqakula acted unconstitutionally when she ordered police to remove rowdy MPs from the chamber during Ramaphosa’s Sona
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to co-founder Alex Thomson about the company’s plans for growth and what it takes to raise capital in the current environment
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Former Mastercard CEO has the right experience in public-private partnerships and strong climate credentials, says US president
Mooney scores 54 and captain Lanning 49 not out to propel team to the final in Cape Town
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
Frankfurt — German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea, fresh from pulling out of its long-term partnership with Russia, will look into possible legal claims against Moscow or other entities over losses, its CEO said on Thursday.
“We will look into all options that we may have in order to mitigate the damage for the company and its shareholders and employees,” said CEO Mario Mehren in a call with reporters after presenting fourth quarter and 2022 figures.
Co-owner BASF, which owns 72.7%, will take a €7.3bn writedown as a result, triggering a net loss for 2022.
Wintershall has long had deep ties to Russia, including stakes in the Nord Stream gas pipelines and joint ventures with Russia’s Gazprom.
“This chapter of our history is closed,” said Mehren. “We have a clear strategy for the future: moderate growth for our exploration and production ... and building up our carbon management and hydrogen business.”
The Kassel-based company has already started carbon capture and storage (CCS) activities in the North Sea.
Wintershall Dea, owned by BASF and investor group LetterOne, posted a group net loss of €4.8bn for 2022, including €7bn in one-off, non-cash losses related to its Russian upstream and associated midstream activities after pulling out of the country last month.
It had posted a €593m net profit in 2021.
However, excluding Russia, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses (ebitda-ex), rose 91% to €5.9bn last year, lifted by soaring global oil and gas prices.
Full-year hydrocarbons output fell 3% from 2021 to 321-million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day. It expects output of 325-million to 350 million boe in 2023.
Wintershall Dea has now withdrawn from all Russian-related activities, which had grown to account for half of its production, including its 15.5% holding in the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Growth regions include Norway, where the company has built up a stronghold funded by profits from its Russian operations, Algeria and Mexico, while it is also focusing on Argentina, Northern Africa and the Middle East.
“We are seeking to build out a gas-weighted company with production of 350-400-million boe,” said CFO Paul Smith of the longer-term strategy.
Mergers and acquisitions would be explored in the 11 countries the company operates in and beyond, he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gas producer Wintershall considers suing Russia over losses
German oil and gas producer had deep ties to Russia, including stakes in the Nord Stream gas pipelines and joint ventures with Russia’s Gazprom
Frankfurt — German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea, fresh from pulling out of its long-term partnership with Russia, will look into possible legal claims against Moscow or other entities over losses, its CEO said on Thursday.
“We will look into all options that we may have in order to mitigate the damage for the company and its shareholders and employees,” said CEO Mario Mehren in a call with reporters after presenting fourth quarter and 2022 figures.
Co-owner BASF, which owns 72.7%, will take a €7.3bn writedown as a result, triggering a net loss for 2022.
Wintershall has long had deep ties to Russia, including stakes in the Nord Stream gas pipelines and joint ventures with Russia’s Gazprom.
“This chapter of our history is closed,” said Mehren. “We have a clear strategy for the future: moderate growth for our exploration and production ... and building up our carbon management and hydrogen business.”
The Kassel-based company has already started carbon capture and storage (CCS) activities in the North Sea.
Wintershall Dea, owned by BASF and investor group LetterOne, posted a group net loss of €4.8bn for 2022, including €7bn in one-off, non-cash losses related to its Russian upstream and associated midstream activities after pulling out of the country last month.
It had posted a €593m net profit in 2021.
However, excluding Russia, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses (ebitda-ex), rose 91% to €5.9bn last year, lifted by soaring global oil and gas prices.
Full-year hydrocarbons output fell 3% from 2021 to 321-million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day. It expects output of 325-million to 350 million boe in 2023.
Wintershall Dea has now withdrawn from all Russian-related activities, which had grown to account for half of its production, including its 15.5% holding in the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Growth regions include Norway, where the company has built up a stronghold funded by profits from its Russian operations, Algeria and Mexico, while it is also focusing on Argentina, Northern Africa and the Middle East.
“We are seeking to build out a gas-weighted company with production of 350-400-million boe,” said CFO Paul Smith of the longer-term strategy.
Mergers and acquisitions would be explored in the 11 countries the company operates in and beyond, he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Despite sanctions, Western brands still available to Russian consumers
US prepares to enforce sanctions against Russia
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian financial sector
Kamala Harris says Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine
Biden visits Kyiv as China diplomat heads to Moscow
Russia allows sale of Ikea factories to local buyers
Kim Jong-un unveils greenhouse and housing projects amid food crisis
EU proposes to make banks divulge frozen Russian assets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.