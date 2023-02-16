Kim Jong Un unveils greenhouse and housing projects amid food crisis

Bonds fall and the dollar rises as equities cling to a positive earnings outlook
The Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association struggles to find affordable and sustainable energy solutions for inner-city high-rise buildings amid power cuts
State-owned logistics company invites private investment as it struggles with inefficiencies
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Big rewards for Glencore shareholders as earnings grow 60%
Power cuts and rising costs put a damper on spending over festive season
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Workers accidentally drilled through cables buried about 5m below ground in a suburb near Frankfurt airport, bringing down the airline’s IT systems and grounding hundreds of flights
Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home
Bret Easton Ellis's new book is about a novelist writing a novel supposedly based on true events
Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke ground for a large greenhouse project and a development for 10,000 apartments in Pyongyang, state media reported on Thursday, amid worries over the country’s economic and food situation.
Neighbouring South Korea said on Wednesday that a food crisis appeared to be worsening in the North, and the South’s DongA Ibo newspaper reported that North Korea had cut rations to its soldiers for the first time in more than two decades.
The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made no mention of specific shortages in its report on the groundbreaking ceremonies in the capital, Pyongyang, but cited an official who said the greenhouse construction would be a model for overcoming “present difficulties”.
Kim’s presence at that event, according to KCNA, demonstrated his “ceaseless journey of devoted service for the people to build a highly civilized thriving country, a socialist paradise on this land full of the people’s [laughter] and happiness”.
The housing development, meanwhile, would be “another luxurious street of socialism full of the people’s happiness”, KCNA said in a separate report.
The ceremonies come ahead of a rare meeting of the ruling party’s Central Committee scheduled for sometime in late February for the “very important and urgent task to establish the correct strategy for the development of agriculture”.
The isolated country is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, and in recent years its limited border trade was virtually choked off by self-imposed lockdowns aimed at preventing Covid-19.
In recent months, North Korea has reopened freight train services with China and Russia, and on Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported that trucks had also begun crossing between the northeastern Chinese city of Hunchun and North Korea’s Rason.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kim Jong Un unveils greenhouse and housing projects amid food crisis
A recent groundbreaking ceremony demonstrated the North Korean leader’s ‘ceaseless journey’ to build a ‘socialist paradise’, despite sanctions and food shortages
Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke ground for a large greenhouse project and a development for 10,000 apartments in Pyongyang, state media reported on Thursday, amid worries over the country’s economic and food situation.
Neighbouring South Korea said on Wednesday that a food crisis appeared to be worsening in the North, and the South’s DongA Ibo newspaper reported that North Korea had cut rations to its soldiers for the first time in more than two decades.
The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made no mention of specific shortages in its report on the groundbreaking ceremonies in the capital, Pyongyang, but cited an official who said the greenhouse construction would be a model for overcoming “present difficulties”.
Kim’s presence at that event, according to KCNA, demonstrated his “ceaseless journey of devoted service for the people to build a highly civilized thriving country, a socialist paradise on this land full of the people’s [laughter] and happiness”.
The housing development, meanwhile, would be “another luxurious street of socialism full of the people’s happiness”, KCNA said in a separate report.
The ceremonies come ahead of a rare meeting of the ruling party’s Central Committee scheduled for sometime in late February for the “very important and urgent task to establish the correct strategy for the development of agriculture”.
The isolated country is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, and in recent years its limited border trade was virtually choked off by self-imposed lockdowns aimed at preventing Covid-19.
In recent months, North Korea has reopened freight train services with China and Russia, and on Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported that trucks had also begun crossing between the northeastern Chinese city of Hunchun and North Korea’s Rason.
Reuters
North Korea accuses Japan of hatching ‘reinvasion’ plans
North Korea fires two nuclear-capable missiles
North Korea violating tension-reducing deal, says South
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
South Korea in talks with US over exercises using nuclear arms
Yoon warns of unprecedented joint response to North Korea
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.