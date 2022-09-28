Sasol poised to announce green hydrogen deals with local miners

The foreign investors Britain sorely needs are perplexed as Liz Truss goes for broke
The silencing of dissent is a marker of autocracy, evidenced in a campaign of fear by governments worldwide during Covid-19
Academy of Science of SA says former president should not abuse academic platforms to ‘peddle unscientific fringe theories’
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Michael Mark delays retirement again, but retailer says it has a succession plan in place
August salaries are still below the February high of R15,614, but 2.3% jump on July’s figure suggests average nominal salaries have stabilised
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Iran targets Kurdish dissidents after unrest erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman
S’manga Khumalo can close the gap on leading jockey Keagan De Melo in the jockeys’ title race if some of his plum rides win at Turffontein on Thursday.
Changes include more standard equipment, some detail changes and new paint choices
JSE-listed chemicals and energy company Sasol will announce partnerships over the next few weeks with local mining companies to supply green hydrogen for their mining operations, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
A part of the government’s aim to cut climate-warming gas emissions is tied to the private sector’s use of green hydrogen for buses, taxis and heavy-duty vehicles such as hauling truck and forklifts in the mines.
“There are a few mining partners that we are talking to that we will announce shortly to supply green hydrogen for mining vehicles,” Sarushen Pillay, vice-president for environment sustainability at Sasol, said.
Green hydrogen is produced when renewable electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen produced using coal or natural gas produces the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.
The company wants to sign memorandums of understanding to initially supply green hydrogen for forklift trucks at the site of mining companies, he said, and the gas could be used to transition their worker bus fleet and hauling trucks for minerals.
Sasol will start producing 3.5-tonnes per day of green hydrogen from its Sasolburg plant in SA in the second half of 2023, rising to six tonnes a day depending on the demand. All of it will be consumed locally, Pillay said.
Sasol plans to export almost 400,000 tonnes of green hydrogen by 2028-2029. The company is signing power purchase agreements with independent renewable power producers instead of depending on grid-based renewable supply, Sasol said in its climate change report published in August.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sasol poised to announce green hydrogen deals with local miners
Petrochemical major seeks to supply green hydrogen for mining vehicles, including forklift trucks
JSE-listed chemicals and energy company Sasol will announce partnerships over the next few weeks with local mining companies to supply green hydrogen for their mining operations, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
A part of the government’s aim to cut climate-warming gas emissions is tied to the private sector’s use of green hydrogen for buses, taxis and heavy-duty vehicles such as hauling truck and forklifts in the mines.
“There are a few mining partners that we are talking to that we will announce shortly to supply green hydrogen for mining vehicles,” Sarushen Pillay, vice-president for environment sustainability at Sasol, said.
Green hydrogen is produced when renewable electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen produced using coal or natural gas produces the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.
The company wants to sign memorandums of understanding to initially supply green hydrogen for forklift trucks at the site of mining companies, he said, and the gas could be used to transition their worker bus fleet and hauling trucks for minerals.
Sasol will start producing 3.5-tonnes per day of green hydrogen from its Sasolburg plant in SA in the second half of 2023, rising to six tonnes a day depending on the demand. All of it will be consumed locally, Pillay said.
Sasol plans to export almost 400,000 tonnes of green hydrogen by 2028-2029. The company is signing power purchase agreements with independent renewable power producers instead of depending on grid-based renewable supply, Sasol said in its climate change report published in August.
Reuters
Q&A: Green hydrogen at the heart of Sasol’s decarbonisation drive
Africa’s first hydrogen power plant eyes 2024 switch-on
JAMES REELER: Business plea to soften carbon tax is a false economy
BMW gives hydrogen models the green light
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Green regulations put pressure on auto suppliers
US slice of SA’s climate change funds only for private sector projects
Green hydrogen in SA: dream fuel or just light air?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.