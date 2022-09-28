×

Companies / Energy

Sasol poised to announce green hydrogen deals with local miners

Petrochemical major seeks to supply green hydrogen for mining vehicles, including forklift trucks

28 September 2022 - 18:58 Promit Mukherjee
Picture: 123RF/AUDIOWERBUNG

JSE-listed chemicals and energy company Sasol will announce partnerships over the next few weeks with local mining companies to supply green hydrogen for their mining operations, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

A part of the government’s aim to cut climate-warming gas emissions is tied to the private sector’s use of green hydrogen for buses, taxis and heavy-duty vehicles such as hauling truck and forklifts in the mines.

“There are a few mining partners that we are talking to that we will announce shortly to supply green hydrogen for mining vehicles,” Sarushen Pillay, vice-president for environment sustainability at Sasol, said.

Green hydrogen is produced when renewable electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen produced using coal or natural gas produces the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.

The company wants to sign memorandums of understanding to initially supply green hydrogen for forklift trucks at the site of mining companies, he said, and the gas could be used to transition their worker bus fleet and hauling trucks for minerals.

Sasol will start producing 3.5-tonnes per day of green hydrogen from its Sasolburg plant in SA in the second half of 2023, rising to  six tonnes a day depending on the demand. All of it will be consumed locally, Pillay said.

Sasol plans to export almost 400,000 tonnes of green hydrogen by 2028-2029. The company is signing power purchase agreements with independent renewable power producers instead of depending on grid-based renewable supply, Sasol said in its climate change report published in August.

Reuters

