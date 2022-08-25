×

Companies / Energy

Q&A: Green hydrogen at the heart of Sasol’s decarbonisation drive

Producing hydrogen via renewables will be crucial as the firm eyes net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

25 August 2022 - 18:29 Denene Erasmus

JSE-listed chemicals and energy company Sasol, whose core business for more than half a century has been the conversion of coal into synthetic products such as petrol, has put the manufacture of green hydrogen at the heart of the group’s push towards environmentally sustainable feedstock.

As one of SA’s biggest emitters, producing green hydrogen, a fuel produced using renewable energy such as solar, this is a necessary step in reaching the company’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 30% by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler provides an update on progress made with the evaluation of the Boegoebaai green hydrogen project in the Northern Cape and starting up production at its Sasolburg operations...

