LUIPERD WELL Total's new gas find may lure investment A new well drilled by the French oil and gas major has delivered encouraging results and proves the existence of a world-class gas reserve

Total has made a second significant gas find off the coast of SA, a discovery that potentially paves the way for new foreign direct investment in the country.

Having drilled to a depth of 3,400m in the Outeniqua basin, 175km off the southern coast of SA, the French multinational on Wednesday announced a find at its Luiperd well.