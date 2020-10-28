LUIPERD WELL
Total’s new gas find may lure investment
A new well drilled by the French oil and gas major has delivered encouraging results and proves the existence of a world-class gas reserve
28 October 2020 - 11:39
Total has made a second significant gas find off the coast of SA, a discovery that potentially paves the way for new foreign direct investment in the country.
Having drilled to a depth of 3,400m in the Outeniqua basin, 175km off the southern coast of SA, the French multinational on Wednesday announced a find at its Luiperd well.
