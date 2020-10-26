Piped diesel to Gauteng halted by theft from pipeline
Transnet has blamed rising costs on the ‘unprecedented increase’ of such incidents
26 October 2020 - 17:58
Another theft of fuel from a Transnet pipeline to Gauteng from Durban pushed the number of incidents of such breaches on its network to more than 90, a threefold increase compared with the whole of last year.
The theft of diesel from the pipeline that supplies 148-million litres of fuel a week is the latest in escalating fuel theft from Transnet’s pipeline division.
