Companies Total’s offshore drilling plan strikes green opposition The oil and gas major wants to further explore a significant resource off Mossel Bay BL PREMIUM

Total’s drill rig has landed on SA shores ready to fast-track the oil and gas giant’s offshore exploration, which is hoped to contribute R1-trillion to the economy over the next 20 years.

But its plans could be thwarted by environmentalists and communities opposing the project. Some are calling for a moratorium on all offshore exploration.