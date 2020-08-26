Total’s offshore drilling plan strikes green opposition
The oil and gas major wants to further explore a significant resource off Mossel Bay
26 August 2020 - 19:35
Total’s drill rig has landed on SA shores ready to fast-track the oil and gas giant’s offshore exploration, which is hoped to contribute R1-trillion to the economy over the next 20 years.
But its plans could be thwarted by environmentalists and communities opposing the project. Some are calling for a moratorium on all offshore exploration.
