Carol Paton Writer at Large
Companies / Energy

Moment of truth looms for new-look Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to announce the new shape and size of Eskom in his state of the nation address on February 7

01 February 2019 - 05:10 carol paton
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

Eskom could be broken up into two state-owned companies if the cabinet accepts the recommendations of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expert task team at its lekgotla this week.

Ramaphosa is hoping to announce the new shape and size of Eskom in his state of the nation address on February 7. The ANC has agreed to the unbundling in principle. 

The power utility is in a dire financial position with negative cash flow and a debt burden of R419bn which it is unable to service from revenue. In order to survive it must cut costs, restructure and receive a substantial bailout from government.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Crunch time looms for new-look Eskom

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Most read

1.
Investors shave R15bn off Shoprite after dire ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Eskom tariff hikes will nuke gold industry, warns ...
Companies / Mining
3.
PIC bosses accused of using employee as scapegoat ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
RocoMamas declining sales dampen Spur group’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Alexander Forbes loses yet another executive
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Eskom tariff plans will destroy gold mining, warns Minerals Council SA
Companies / Mining

Eskom’s future needs to be decided within a month, says Pravin Gordhan
Companies / Energy

State cannot be trusted with owning anything, says Deloitte MD
National

Ramaphosa assures investors in Davos Eskom can turn the tide
National

Experts brief ANC on Eskom survival plan
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.