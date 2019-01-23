Ramaphosa assures investors in Davos Eskom can turn the tide

The restructuring of Eskom, including a substantial debt bailout and its separation into three parts, was put to the ANC lekgotla on Saturday as the first step towards dramatic changes to save the company.

The lekgotla was briefed by a task team of experts established by Ramaphosa to guide the government on a way forward for the company.

Ramaphosa explained that this is part of SA’s drive to undo the rot of the last decade.

“After almost a decade of economic stagnation and political paralysis, we have begun to turn things around. We have entered a new period of hope and renewal, and over the last year have taken decisive steps to correct the mistakes of the recent past and put the country back on the path of progress that we embarked upon in 1994,” he said.

He said direct foreign investment into SA had increased by more than 440% between 2017 and 2018, from $1.3bn to $7.1bn .

“That is a huge increase and it follows in the wake of the changes we are effecting in our country and the reforms we have embarked on,” he said.

He said over the past year, the government had undertaken measures to ensure greater policy certainty and consistency, “including economic reforms in sectors that have great potential for growth”.

Ramaphosa cited the latest iteration of the Mining Charter, the acceleration of broadband access, a new energy plan, visa regulation reforms, the economic stimulus and recovery plan to reignite growth and the establishment of an infrastructure fund.

“SA has emerged from recession, and although growth forecasts are subdued, we are determined to unlock the many opportunities that exist in our economy,” he said.

He explained that the state capture commission has shown the extent of the damage to several critical institutions and the dent in confidence in SA’s economy.

menons@businesslive.co.za