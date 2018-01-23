Rising oil price helps Sasol overcome interrupted Eskom power supply

Sasol expects to report on February 26 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December rose as much as 17%.

The synthetic fuel producer said its earnings benefited from international oil prices rising 19% to average $56.74 a barrel from $47.68 in the matching period.

But this was damped to some extent by the stronger rand and production glitches, partly due to SA’s unreliable power supply.

An unexpected Eskom electricity supply interruption at the start of the financial period contributed to production from its Natref plant falling 21%.

Production volumes from its Secunda synfuels operations decreased by 1% due to a planned shutdown.

"This, together with softer market demand, lowered our liquid fuels sales volumes by 3%," the trading update said.

Sasol said if crude oil prices remained above $70 a barrel, it should do well in the second half of its financial year.

It had invested $8.1bn in its Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana by December 31, bringing the plant to 81% completion.

"The total forecast capital cost for the project remains within the previous market guidance of $11.13bn and project progress is tracking the approved schedule.

"The recent tax reform changes in the US will have a positive impact on the returns of the asset and are expected to provide increased value to shareholders. More detail on the impact of the tax reform changes will be shared with the interim results," Sasol said.

The chemicals group said it expected to report its interim HEPS grew by 12%-17% from the matching period’s R15.12.