WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss tells Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam why he chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day. He says its share price has come back quite strongly after some of the recent geopolitical events, including US President Donald Trump and Iran; Saudi Arabia’s huge political change over the past few months; and the political crisis in Venezuela.

These are some of the factors that have come into play and oil cartel Opec has really been able to control the production. In about a year’s time US production is likely to have ramped up quite strongly, which would take away some of the positivity from the cuts, but in the short term Govender expects some support for Sasol.