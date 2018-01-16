Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

16 January 2018 - 08:59 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss tells Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam why he chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day. He says its share price has come back quite strongly after some of the recent geopolitical events, including US President Donald Trump and Iran; Saudi Arabia’s huge political change over the past few months; and the political crisis in Venezuela.

These are some of the factors that have come into play and oil cartel Opec has really been able to control the production. In about a year’s time US production is likely to have ramped up quite strongly, which would take away some of the positivity from the cuts, but in the short term Govender expects some support for Sasol.

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss tells Business Day TV why he favours Sasol

Amid the fire and fury lies the real trouble with the Trump presidency

Three books paint bleak picture of what’s happening in the White House
Life
4 hours ago

In 2018, political trends will re-shape global ideologies, freedoms and trade

And cyberspace is the only place where countries, classes and criminals will be equal players, writes Ian Bremmer
Opinion
1 month ago

German political crisis weighs on euro and European equities

The Turkish lira has plumbed a record low, hit by tension with the US and government pressure on the central bank
World
1 month ago

Iran blames Trump for new Mid-East muddle

Kuwait steps in to mediate after Qatar experiences unprecedented falling out with other Arab states
News & Fox
7 months ago

‘Cough up the cash and you will go home’, Saudi princes and businessmen told

Sources say Saudi authorities are negotiating settlements with those detained on claims of corruption, offering deals for them to pay for their ...
World
1 month ago

Venezuela headed for standoff with citizen bondholders

The prospect of a debt default triggering a clash between revolutionary socialists and foreign creditors has overshadowed an equally complicated ...
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
JSE miners may suffer as rand falls below R12.30/$
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Dollar’s drop boosts JSE, despite a ...
Markets
3.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
4.
JSE closes higher as property stocks rebound, ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: What does 2018 hold for cryptocurrencies?
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.