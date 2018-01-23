WATCH: Early signs of a new dawn breaking at Eskom

In a weekend of shake-ups, and potential shake-ups, Telkom chairman Jabu Mabuza has been appointed chairman of crisis-ridden Eskom. Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has praised the appointment and expressed faith in Mabuza who managed a positive turnaround at Telkom during a very crucial time at the telcoms operator.

The appointment seems to have brought fresh hope for a revival and re-positioning of the utility.

And the prospect of an early exit of President Jacob Zuma has provided added impetus to SA resetting its course.

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale joins Business Day TV on the line from Davos, Switzerland, on the eve of the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF).