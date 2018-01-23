National

WATCH: Early signs of a new dawn breaking at Eskom

23 January 2018
In a weekend of shake-ups, and potential shake-ups, Telkom chairman Jabu Mabuza has been appointed chairman of crisis-ridden Eskom. Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has praised the appointment and expressed faith in Mabuza who managed a positive turnaround at Telkom during a very crucial time at the telcoms operator.

The appointment seems to have brought fresh hope for a revival and re-positioning of the utility.

And the prospect of an early exit of President Jacob Zuma has provided added impetus to SA resetting its course.

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale joins Business Day TV on the line from Davos, Switzerland, on the eve of the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale talks to Business Day TV about the hopeful revival and repositioning of the Eskom

