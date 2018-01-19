News Leader
WATCH: What are Eskom’s plans for the controversial Matshela Koko?
19 January 2018 - 08:33
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has warned that if Eskom is not dealt with urgently, the economy is in danger of collapsing. Gigaba was speaking at a breakfast before next week's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
His comments came as Business Day reported that Eskom is in secret talks on a golden handshake for Matshela Koko, who was recently brought back from suspension.
Steven Gunnion talks to Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe to get some clarity on the matter.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe speaks to Business Day TV about a possible golden handshake for the executive
