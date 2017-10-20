Companies / Energy

Evidence leader at Koko hearing had Eskom business ties

20 October 2017 - 05:49 Sikonathi Mantshantsha and Stephan Hofstatter
The evidence leader in the Matshela Koko case, Sebetja Matsaung. Picture: SUPPLIED
The evidence leader in the Matshela Koko case, Sebetja Matsaung. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sebetja Matsaung, the lawyer leading evidence at the disciplinary hearing of Matshela Koko, owns shares in a firm Eskom had planned to do business with.

Business Day has established that FBC and Associates is the lead contractor of a joint venture to which Eskom had planned to award a five-year contract in 2016, potentially worth R500m. Matsaung later became a 20% FBC shareholder and director.

A copy of the award letter obtained by Business Day lists Koko as the person who would sign it on Eskom’s behalf.

The letter said the joint venture would be awarded a five-year contract starting on July 1 2016 to supply scaffolding and insulation cladding to Eskom’s Grootvlei and Komati power stations in Mpumalanga.

Matsaung’s company owns 51% of the joint venture, with the remaining stake owned by Johannesburg Scaffolding and Nova Plant Services.

