Is Eskom cooking up Koko's acquittal?

Sebetja Matsaung spent the first day of Eskom’s disciplinary hearing into Matshela Koko trying to convince three journalists that he doesn’t know the man he is to prosecute, on charges that may lead to a dismissal.

"I have just seen the man for the first time, and yes, he does not look much different from what you see on television," said Matsaung (34) on Monday.

Already, there were questions over whether Matsaung should be leading the prosecution, as Eskom’s suspended legal head Suzanne Daniels said he is "too junior, inexperienced and does not have the expertise" to handle the case.

But new facts have emerged which suggest Matsaung should not be involved in the hearing at all, as his relationship with Koko seems to go deeper than he has let on.