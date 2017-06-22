Lynne Brown’s chance to bring order to Eskom playground

Since 2010, when Gigaba took over as public enterprises minister, the boards have become a playground of unemployed and unemployable political deployees with questionable motives and even less suitable qualifications.

All Gigaba’s appointments at Eskom and Transnet have turned out to be alleged Gupta associates who ended up channelling business to the family. Eskom’s board started by irregularly signing a contract to sponsor The New Age newspaper in 2014, spearheaded by then acting CEO Collin Matjila.

That proved to be only the start of the governance rot, accompanied by more serious allegations of fraud and corruption, which worsened under recent chairman Ben Ngubane.

"The unemployed director is what we don’t want at the state-owned entities," says lawyer Matodzi Ratshimbilani, who served on the board that successfully turned around arms manufacturer Denel. "There’s a phenomenon of people who accept these positions because they don’t have anything else to do. They are really looking to just make a quick buck out of that position. Often, they have nothing to lose."

Disruptive Directors

According to Ratshimbilani, this kind of director is "very disruptive and wants as many meetings as possible. And they always want to talk to politicians on behalf of the board."

Eskom has for the past 10 years found itself on the wrong end of corporate scandals, dating back to 2007’s acrimonious departure of former CEO Jacob Maroga after he lost a fight with the board.

He failed to agree on a strategy to combat load shedding. Bobby Godsell was chairman of the board at the time. He also left soon afterwards. Due almost exclusively to political meddling, stability has eluded SA’s biggest and most strategic state-owned company since then.