Lynne Brown does about-face over Brian Molefe

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has filed a scathing affidavit in which she admonishes former Eskom CE Brian Molefe for his urgent bid in the Labour Court to have his removal overturned.

Brown is denying the urgency of the matter as Molefe is "very wealthy" and he can "wait in line", as all other South Africans would have to do.

The tone of the affidavit indicates that she has turned against both Molefe and the Eskom board. It starkly contrasts with her earlier stance, when she defended his return to Eskom and argued that he had not been found guilty of wrongdoing regarding the state capture allegations contained in the former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report.

In her affidavit, she stops short of calling Molefe a liar and argues that his reappointment at Eskom has been unlawful to begin with, therefore the legality of his removal is a moot point.

She also questions the existence of a legal opinion that the board used to justify Molefe’s reappointment without her approval and describes the board’s conduct as "suspicious", adding that she has "lost confidence" in it.