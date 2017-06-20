Corrupt SOEs lie at the heart of SA’s economic woes

There are some indications that the tide may be turning but the job of reforming the SOEs will have to go beyond just replacing board members. It must also focus on ensuring greater accountability financial responsibility, and performance management.

Unfortunately, the severely fractured ANC is incapable of reversing the slide. Instead, it’s more concerned with outsmarting the growing opposition to President Jacob Zuma’s rule, suppressing internal rebellion, and maintaining the crumbling patronage network.

Unaffordable

The increasing inefficiency in SOEs continues to put pressure on the country’s fiscus. This is not something it can afford. Ratings agencies have made it clear that they’re monitoring continuous bailouts and government guarantees. This is because they pose a serious threat to the government’s fiscal balances and policy priorities.

Government guarantees to SOEs stood at R467bn at the end of 2015-16. S&P Global Ratings forecasts they will swell to more than R500bn by 2020 — 10% of SA’s current GDP. This is more than twice the government contingents in year 2015-16.

These bailouts have weighed on the fiscus, pushing government debt into dangerous territory. Even before the downgrades, SA’s debt burden was higher than other emerging markets. Moody’s forecasts that total government debt will reach 55% of GDP by 2018 and will continue to rise after that.

The reason the government continues to bail out SOEs is purely due to the fact they are being managed badly. The recent board and management scandals at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, SABC, SAA and Eskom indicate there has been little commitment to improve governance and address operational deficiencies. Instead, some senior ANC officials claim that a call for reforms is anti-transformation.

The financial markets are increasingly unwilling to tolerate such excuses. This can be seen by the recent subscription failure of Transnet’s bond auction. And some private asset managers have become extremely cautious about lending money to public entities.

The way forwardThe new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has, so far, failed to inspire confidence. Allegations that he is deeply mired in the web of scandals are not helping the situation.