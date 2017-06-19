POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Lights out for Eskom board as members set to be axed

Eskom will be in the spotlight this week when its remaining board members are expected to be removed at its annual general meeting set for Friday.

This follows the resignation of chairman Ben Ngubane last week and the failed attempt to reinstall former CE Brian Molefe.

Some board members have been implicated in a tranche of leaked e-mails between the Gupta family and its associates.

Zethembe Khoza has been appointed acting chairman until Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown can present new board appointments to the Cabinet for approval.

Eskom is left with four nonexecutive directors — Khoza, Pathmanathan Naidoo, Chwayita Mabude and Giovanni Leonardi. Its remaining executive director and chief financial officer Anoj Singh has also been linked to the Guptas.