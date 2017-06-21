Eskom seeks balance-sheet aid from the Treasury

The Department of Energy’s deputy director-general for policy planning, Ompi Aphane, said in Parliament on Tuesday that the aim with support for Eskom under the government support framework agreement would be to bolster the utility’s balance sheet and allow it to proceed with signing the agreements ahead of a tariff adjustment. Eskom claims that the under-recovery relating to purchases from IPPs amounts to several billion rand and that this is having a negative effect on its balance sheet.

But the DA’s Gordon Mackay slammed the government’s "wholesale capitulation to Eskom" in supporting its application for assistance, saying that its weak balance sheet was the result of years and years of mismanagement and had nothing to do with the IPP programme.

The utility has applied to Nersa for a 19.9% tariff increase for the 2018-19 year and has also made two applications under the revenue-clearing account amounting to R44bn to R22bn each for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 years that, if accepted by Nersa, would feed into an adjusted tariff. The approved tariff increase for 2017-18 is 2.2%, of which 1% is consumed by Eskom’s obligations to purchase electricity from the IPPs.

The clearing account takes account of exceptional costs that have not been considered by Nersa when it approves a tariff. Aphane said that if and when Eskom were granted a tariff adjustment under the revenue-clearing account, it would be in a position to sign the IPP contracts. Until then, it was looking to receiving "soft support" from the Treasury.

The government support framework agreement guarantees support for Eskom to allow it to meet its obligation to buy electricity from renewable-energy IPPs. Signatories to the agreement, that have to be approached for support, are the ministers of finance, public enterprises and energy.