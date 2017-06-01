Companies / Energy

Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources reports loss of nearly R1bn

01 June 2017 - 14:31 Allan Seccombe
Oakbay offices in Sandton. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Oakbay offices in Sandton. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Oakbay Resources and Energy will report a loss of nearly R1bn, with an R880m impairment recorded against its Shiva uranium mine due to low uranium prices and reduced gold output.

Oakbay Resources is controlled by the privately held Oakbay Investments, which is at the centre of a political firestorm brewing around its then-directors from the politically connected and increasingly controversial Gupta family.

Oakbay Investments holds 79.99% of Oakbay Resources.

Oakbay has had its accounts closed by SA’s largest banks and was abandoned by its external auditors and sponsor, and the company has had a large turnover in executives in the past year.

The shares, which were untraded at the time of the announcement on Thursday, were available at R5.80 each, down from R10.50 on May 19. The market capitalisation of the company is R4.6bn. The share has fallen 72% so far this year.

The state-owned Industrial Development Corporation owns a 3.6% stake in the company, which bought the Brakfontein colliery in February last year. Oakbay, which is barely traded on the JSE, said it would, on Friday, report a loss of R937m for the year to end-February compared to a loss of R17m the year before.

It will report an attributable headline loss, which excludes once-off items, of R47m compared to a loss of R5.5m previously.

"The company’s overall financial performance for the year deteriorated compared to the prior year, primarily due to the effect of an after-tax impairment charge of R879.8m that was recognised during the financial year in relation to the company’s uranium mineral resource asset, as well as due to weaker year-on-year gold production," Oakbay said. "The impairment charge resulted due to the continued decline in global uranium commodity prices"

Mosebenzi Zwane travelled with Guptas and money laundering suspect to Switzerland

Lodha was among seven passengers flying on the Guptas' private jet to Switzerland and India with Rajesh Gupta and associate Salim Essa
Business
1 day ago

E-mails: Guptas tried to buy social grants bank Grindrod

Used by Sassa to pay more than R11bn in monthly grants, documents show Oakbay wanted to 'pick this up at the right price' after a Bidvest bid went ...
National
1 day ago

How South Africa Is Being Stolen - Read the shocking report

'While corruption is widespread at all levels and is undermining development, state capture is a far greater, systemic threat'
Politics
6 days ago

Oakbay director Mark Pamensky quits board

He was mentioned in Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report, and also once sat on Eskom's board
Companies
20 days ago

Parliamentary committee studies PwC report on Eskom and Tegeta

Chief procurement officer officials asked to update Scopa on damning report about business relationship between Eskom and Gupta-associated Tegeta
National
22 days ago

