EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Guptas, Guptas everywhere...
Are the Guptas merely a front for bigger money far away? Did an EFF MP ask the Guptas to fund his organisation? Why did the Guptas get SA citizenship status? What?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama went cap in hand, asking for financial backing from the Gupta family last year‚ leaked e-mails show.
More than 70 of Johannesburg’s "hijacked" buildings have been identified for development by mayor Herman Mashaba, who says he will expropriate property if necessary.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
What if the Guptas are merely a front for bigger money far away? Money for which the expense of capturing an economy the size of ours is a mere coin you throw to the builders? What if they’re reporting to vast enterprises abroad? asks Peter Bruce.
Thousands of people born in SA have lost their citizenship because they were unaware they had to get written consent from the Minister of Home Affairs before obtaining dual citizenship. The Gupta family, on the other hand, got SA citizenship despite not qualifying under the normal laws.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Financial Mail cover story (April 20-26) asked if CEO Thabo Dloti could turn Liberty around. Now we will never know because he has quit.
Barclays sold nearly all its holding in Absa’s JSE-listed holding company Barclays Africa Group besides the 15% earmarked for a black economic empowerment partner, removing the overhang on its subsidiary’s share price.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Donald Trump deleted his cryptic tweet, but his covfefe kerfuffle lives on.
People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017
Very visual
Graph of the day
"Beautiful" and "pneumonia" hardly go together, but they ranked as the top two words that Americans most sought how to spell in the first four months of this year, according to an analysis by Google Trends.
