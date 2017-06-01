Gupta family associates have been accused of scoring billions of rand in alleged kickbacks to help a Chinese firm win lucrative Transnet tenders.

The revelations were made by the Daily Maverick and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism on Thursday.

The allegations centre on a multibillion-rand contract won by Chinese firm CSR (Hong Kong) Co Ltd to supply locomotives to Transnet.

CSR (Hong Kong) was a subsidiary of China South Rail (CSR)‚ which won a tender to supply 359 locomotives to Transnet in 2014.

CSR contracted Gupta-linked Tequesta Group as a consultant‚ the two media outlets reported in an article published on EWN.

According to the agreement‚ Tequesta would earn a 21% cut of every deal gained by CSR. That amounted to about R5.3bn since 2014‚ the Daily Maverick and amaBhungane said.