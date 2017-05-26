Now Zuma sets up probe into Molefe debacle

President Jacob Zuma has set up yet another interministerial committee, this time to guide the Cabinet on how to deal with matters such as the scandal over Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

This is the fourth intervention by various entities dealing with the controversial reinstatement of Molefe to Eskom following his departure from the state-owned company in 2016.

This week, Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises said it would institute an inquiry into the matter, while the ministry’s head, Lynne Brown, also announced she would launch a probe into allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Zuma’s interministerial committee will be convened by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha.