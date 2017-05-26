Companies / Energy

ESKOM REINSTATEMENT

Now Zuma sets up probe into Molefe debacle

It will be the fourth intervention by various entities dealing with the controversial reinstatement of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO

26 May 2017 - 05:28 Theto Mahlakoana
Brian Molefe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Brian Molefe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

President Jacob Zuma has set up yet another interministerial committee, this time to guide the Cabinet on how to deal with matters such as the scandal over Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

This is the fourth intervention by various entities dealing with the controversial reinstatement of Molefe to Eskom following his departure from the state-owned company in 2016.

This week, Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises said it would institute an inquiry into the matter, while the ministry’s head, Lynne Brown, also announced she would launch a probe into allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Zuma’s interministerial committee will be convened by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha.

"The president has, however, set up an interministerial committee (IMC) comprising the ministers of public enterprises, energy, finance and justice and correctional services. The IMC is asked to gather the facts in order to guide Cabinet on how to deal with such matters in future," said a Cabinet statement.

The series of probes also comes after a scathing statement by the ANC on Brown’s handling of the Eskom issue.

The party went as far as accusing her of perjury.

Brown is a respondent in the now consolidated court application by the EFF, the DA and trade union Solidarity seeking an order to rescind Molefe’s reinstatement to the utility.

Various reasons including resignation, early retirement and unpaid leave have been listed by Eskom in an attempt to justify Molefe’s move.

Minister insists she did not lie to Parliament about Eskom

Lynne Brown, who is instigating a forensic probe into Eskom, told Parliament that Brian Molefe did not resign but was on unpaid leave when he became ...
National
16 hours ago

DA, EFF and Solidarity combine their case against Molefe's return to Eskom

The parties met with Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba and agreed to a single action against Brian Molefe’s reappointment as Eskom CE
National
20 hours ago

Eskom faces range of Molefe investigations

Parliament launches own probe while the EFF and DA pursue court action
Companies
2 days ago

