EDITORIAL: Eskom elite run out of road

Well, at last it seems she has been prodded into activity, even if it was just to throw Molefe under the bus.

Although she initially told the court she would oppose the DA’s application to overturn Molefe’s appointment, by Monday when she filed her affidavit, she had changed her mind and withdrew her opposition to that particular part of the DA’s request for relief. Her affidavit remains before the court, though, clearly because in it she is at pains to make the case of how she knew nothing of what Eskom had been plotting.

In the past, even a week ago, Brown defended Molefe with passion. In a media conference to announce his return, she strung together a series of alternative facts, all of which had to do with Molefe’s greatness and how he had saved Eskom and made it a more sustainable company. She has also, in the past, dismissed criticism of the Eskom board, which she appointed, despite its multiple links to the Gupta family and its repeat record of dubious contracting.

But by Monday, defending Molefe had become just too expensive. In a pitiful appeal for some sympathy, in her statement to Parliament’s public enterprises committee on Tuesday, Brown said she had underestimated "the vitriol" of the public response to Molefe’s reinstatement. In the light of this, she had decided to back off and abide by the court’s decision.

So, to save herself, Brown has cut Molefe loose. It may, at last, be the end of his incredible run of political protection. As Eskom’s reasoning — and Molefe’s as well — as to why he should remain in the post is dubious at best, we may finally see the end of him.

But what of Ngubane and the rest of the Eskom board? As Pravin Gordhan said in Tuesday’s meeting in Parliament, they had let SA down and "don’t care" about the abuse of state resources. The time had come, Gordhan said, for them to resign or be fired.