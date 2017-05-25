EDITORIAL: Whatever happened to Lynne Brown?

This time, Molefe claimed he was on "unpaid leave". He says: "My original contract of employment did not come to an end."

Only, this excuse contradicts his "statement" last November in which said he had "decided to leave my employ at Eskom" — something the entire country understood as a resignation.

The next excuse, which emerged last week, was that the 49-year-old Molefe had applied for "early retirement" when he left, and had to return because this approval was being "rescinded".

Now, in these new court papers, he claims he was on "leave". Never mind that Brown didn’t sign any leave form; never mind that his job was widely advertised; and never mind that he took another job as a member of parliament.

What next? He was on maternity leave? He was kidnapped by the forces of "white monopoly capital" and imprisoned in Stellenbosch?

Gordhan put it best when he said "the answers are all over the show; they lack credibility".

He wasn’t alone in thinking so. The ANC went so far as to say the "unpaid leave" argument was "not only disingenuous", it amounted to "perjury".

At least Brown looked suitably sheepish in parliament this week. So much so that she abandoned her decision to fight the DA’s application.

She also flatly denied doing Zuma’s bidding, or lying. "If I lie in my affidavit, that’s kind of the end of me as a public representative. More importantly, that’s the end of the person I know," she says.

Of course, many people who knew her feel it has already been some time since she was the person she once was.

To demonstrate her independence and claw back her reputation, she’ll need to go further than she did on Tuesday: convene her own "state capture" probe of state-owned companies that report to her, deal decisively with the findings, and replace the contaminated boards.