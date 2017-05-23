Lynne Brown gives go-ahead for inquiry on procurement at Eskom
The public enterprises minister says her department has already drawn up the terms of reference for the inquiry, which will be separate from any Parliamentary inquiry
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is to institute an inquiry into procurement at Eskom.
In a briefing to Parliament’s public enterprises committee, she said that the inquiry would look at the seven inconclusive investigations into Eskom that had taken place in the last five years, as well as current matters.
The Department of Public Enterprises has already drawn up the terms of reference for the inquiry, which Brown said would be separate from any inquiry that Parliament would institute.
Brown has also supported the idea of a commission of inquiry into the state of capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, saying Eskom CEO Brian Molefe would never be cleared until such an inquiry took place.
The minister also told MPs that the long-awaited Shareholder’s Management Bill, which would standardise and harmonise the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), had been submitted to the Cabinet.
Brown said the idea was to stop the fragmentation of SOEs, which could do much better on governance.
