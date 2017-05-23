Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
What Lynne Brown and Eskom said in Parliament is 'perjury', Zizi Kodwa says

23 May 2017 - 16:21 Natasha Marrian
African National Congress spokesman Zizi Kodwa and secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
African National Congress spokesman Zizi Kodwa and secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The ANC has described presentations by Eskom and by Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown to Parliament on Tuesday as "incoherent", disingenuous and amounting "to perjury".

In yet another rebuke over the handling of the reappointment of Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, the party called on the government and Parliament to "act decisively" to deal with the "irrational and untenable situation".

"According to the incoherent version tabled today, Mr Molefe had never resigned from Eskom but rather was on unpaid leave", spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

"This is in direct contradiction to Mr Molefe's own statement when he left the utility, where he said, ‘I have, in the interests of good corporate governance, decided to leave my employ at Eskom from January 1 2017. I do so voluntarily …’ and Minister Brown's letter dated November 30 2016, where she approved the appointment of Mr Koko as acting group CEO following ‘the resignation of Mr Brian Molefe’.

Kodwa said the ANC agreed to Molefe’s nomination to Parliament on the strength of Brown and Molefe's comments at the time.

As an MP, Molefe was legally not allowed to be employed by the utility.

"Not only are these latest developments disingenuous to say the least, they amount to perjury," Kodwa said.

