DA, EFF and Solidarity combine their case against Molefe’s return to Eskom
The parties met with Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba and agreed to a single action against Brian Molefe’s reappointment as Eskom CE
The three court applicants that launched different cases in the Gauteng High Court opposing Eskom CE Brian Molefe’s reinstatement have consolidated their applications.
This follows a meeting between the DA, EFF and Solidarity with Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba on Wednesday.
The DA and EFF arguments will be made before a single judge on June 6 and 7.
The parties want the court to overturn the Eskom board’s decision to reinstate Molefe, saying it was unlawful.
Molefe’s return to Eskom, after a short stint as an MP, has attracted public scrutiny.
Various explanations for his departure from Eskom have been given by the power utility and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to justify Molefe’s return.
His resignation has been recast from as retrenchment, early retirement and unpaid leave.
Molefe filed his opposing affidavit in the matter brought by the DA on Monday, saying he and the company had been under the mistaken belief that he was eligible for early retirement when he left Eskom at the end of 2016.
Molefe said in his opposing papers that since he and Eskom were now aware that he was not entitled to the pension benefits, he anticipated this meant his original contract of employment had never ended.
He and the Eskom board discovered that he could not claim early retirement as he was only 50 at the time, while provision was made in the rules for retirement at the age of 55.
"I did not know this prior to having concluded my early retirement agreement with Eskom in November 2016."
Please login or register to comment.