DA, EFF and Solidarity combine their case against Molefe’s return to Eskom

The parties want the court to overturn the Eskom board’s decision to reinstate Molefe, saying it was unlawful.

Molefe’s return to Eskom, after a short stint as an MP, has attracted public scrutiny.

Various explanations for his departure from Eskom have been given by the power utility and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to justify Molefe’s return.

His resignation has been recast from as retrenchment, early retirement and unpaid leave.

Molefe filed his opposing affidavit in the matter brought by the DA on Monday, saying he and the company had been under the mistaken belief that he was eligible for early retirement when he left Eskom at the end of 2016.

Molefe said in his opposing papers that since he and Eskom were now aware that he was not entitled to the pension benefits, he anticipated this meant his original contract of employment had never ended.