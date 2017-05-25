National

DA, EFF and Solidarity combine their case against Molefe’s return to Eskom

The parties met with Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba and agreed to a single action against Brian Molefe’s reappointment as Eskom CE

25 May 2017 - 11:41 Theto Mahlakoana
Brian Molefe. Picture: ALON SKUY
Brian Molefe. Picture: ALON SKUY

The three court applicants that launched different cases in the Gauteng High Court opposing Eskom CE Brian Molefe’s reinstatement have consolidated their applications.

This follows a meeting between the DA, EFF and Solidarity with Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba on Wednesday.

The DA and EFF arguments will be made before a single judge on June 6 and 7.

The parties want the court to overturn the Eskom board’s decision to reinstate Molefe, saying it was unlawful.

Molefe’s return to Eskom, after a short stint as an MP, has attracted public scrutiny.

Various explanations for his departure from Eskom have been given by the power utility and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to justify Molefe’s return.

His resignation has been recast from as retrenchment, early retirement and unpaid leave.

Molefe filed his opposing affidavit in the matter brought by the DA on Monday, saying he and the company had been under the mistaken belief that he was eligible for early retirement when he left Eskom at the end of 2016.

Molefe said in his opposing papers that since he and Eskom were now aware that he was not entitled to the pension benefits, he anticipated this meant his original contract of employment had never ended.

He and the Eskom board discovered that he could not claim early retirement as he was only 50 at the time, while provision was made in the rules for retirement at the age of 55.

"I did not know this prior to having concluded my early retirement agreement with Eskom in November 2016."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
About 9,000 public servants are still allowed to ...
National
2.
Switzerland’s Novartis to lift investment in ...
National / Health
3.
DA, EFF and Solidarity combine their case against ...
National
4.
Lynne Brown knew of Molefe’s cushy contract, says ...
National

Related Articles

The day Eskom felt the heat from backbencher Pravin Gordhan
Politics

EDITORIAL: Eskom elite run out of road
Opinion / Editorials

Eskom faces range of Molefe investigations
Companies / Energy

Eskom faces intensified scrutiny over Molefe's reappointment
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.