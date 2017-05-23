Eskom’s Molefe says payout was an error

Molefe said in his opposing papers to the DA’s application against his reinstatement, that since he and Eskom were now aware that he was not entitled to the pension benefits, he anticipated this meant his original contract of employment had never ended.

He and the Eskom board discovered that he could not claim early retirement as he was only 50 years old at the time, while provision was made in the rules for retirement at the age of 55. "I did not know this prior to having concluded my early retirement agreement with Eskom in November 2016."

He said: "We jointly held a belief that I would be entitled to the pension benefits arising from early retirement. [For the reasons I explain below] this understanding was erroneous.

"The purported retirement from my employment with Eskom was therefore not effective, having been materially influenced by our common error," he said.

Molefe also said the DA’s application was misconceived and sought to interfere in the ordinary contractual relationship between himself, Eskom and the pension fund.

Molefe explained in the court documents that Eskom had requested him to consider returning and after further engagements with the board, he was informed they wanted him to return because of "concerns about stabilising leadership and to address operational issues that it was facing".

He said that after acquainting himself with the rules of the fund, he now accepted that the pension benefits, which could have been afforded to him had Brown not intervened, were not in accordance with the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund rules. This was why he had agreed to repay the benefits he had received.

The DA filed its application last week, following Eskom’s inability to clarify how Molefe returned to the company after what was misconstrued by all involved in December as his resignation.

At the time, Molefe said he was acting in the interest of good governance, however, a Sunday Times exposé revealed the fund had resolved to grant him a R30m pension payout on the grounds of early retirement.