Lynne Brown’s parliamentary briefing back on the agenda

The committee said it was disappointed by the developments around Molefe’s reappointment.

Acting committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said on Monday that Brown had been persuaded by the presiding officers of Parliament to appear before the committee to explain what happened about the reappointment of Molefe without necessarily delving into the merits of the case which would be considered by the court.

DA’s spokesperson on public enterprises, Natasha Mazzone, has requested that the Eskom board members bring to the meeting the minutes of Eskom’s board meetings related to the reappointment of Molefe as Eskom CEO; Molefe’s original contract of employment, in addition to his current contract of reappointment; the letter from the board instructing Molefe’s R30m "golden handshake"; and the letter from Minister Brown giving the Eskom board the go-ahead to reappoint Molefe as Eskom CEO.

Mazzone said that the meeting on Tuesday would be the first time Brown would have to account to Parliament on the Molefe fiasco.

"There has been a complete breakdown of good governance at Eskom, and Minister Brown’s seeming indifference to the capture of Eskom by the Zuma-Gupta Mafia corruption ring has gone on for too long. The DA has called for a full parliamentary inquiry into Eskom, and the DA believes that this inquiry must proceed urgently. Eskom has become a haven for the politically compromised as they loot and plunder our country’s public coffers.

"The president, despite being implicated in all of the most serious Eskom scandals, has failed to intervene and it is now up to Parliament to ensure that good governance returns to Eskom," Mazzone said.