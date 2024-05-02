Thomson Reuters raises forecast on Q1 performance

Thomson Reuters CEO Steve Hasker. File photo: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
New York — Thomson Reuters beat first-quarter revenue expectations, lifted its annual financial forecast and raised its annual dividend by 10% to $2.16 on Thursday as it continued to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI).
The Toronto-based news and information provider reported an 8% rise in first quarter revenue to $1.88bn, from $1.74bn a year earlier. Wall Street expected $1.85bn in the quarter, LSEG data showed.
Operating profit, which Thomson Reuters said rose 10% to $557m, fell just short of expectations of $559m. Adjusted earnings per share, excluding one-time items were $1.11 per share. Wall Street expected 95c per share.
“We remain committed to investing in content-driven technology that helps professionals make complex decisions with confidence,” Thomson Reuters CEO Steve Hasker said. “With an exciting AI product road map and strategic acquisitions shaping our core operations, we are confident we will continue to lead the way in transforming professional work,” he said.
Thomson Reuters, which has earmarked about $10bn to acquire AI companies, has closed two deals in the quarter — Sweden-based business automation company Pagero and World Business Media Unit, an insurance industry media company.
The company raised its annual total revenue forecast as a result of its first quarter performance and now expects it to rise by 6.5%-7%, up from 6.5%. It forecast total revenue from its big three business segments of legal, tax and accounting and corporates, to rise by 8%-8.5%, up from 8%.
Thomson Reuters’ legal division revenue growth of 1% was hit by lower transaction revenue due to the sales of some divisions. It said its corporates division’s revenue rose 16%, which included the impact of Pagero purchase.
The tax and accounting division’s revenue rose 17% as it benefited from seasonal strengths, where 60% of revenues are in the fourth and first quarters.
Reuters News revenue rose 21% to $210m, from the non-recurring transactions from content licensing deals related to generative AI. The company did not disclose the partners.
Thomson Reuters raises forecast on Q1 performance
New York — Thomson Reuters beat first-quarter revenue expectations, lifted its annual financial forecast and raised its annual dividend by 10% to $2.16 on Thursday as it continued to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI).
The Toronto-based news and information provider reported an 8% rise in first quarter revenue to $1.88bn, from $1.74bn a year earlier. Wall Street expected $1.85bn in the quarter, LSEG data showed.
Operating profit, which Thomson Reuters said rose 10% to $557m, fell just short of expectations of $559m. Adjusted earnings per share, excluding one-time items were $1.11 per share. Wall Street expected 95c per share.
“We remain committed to investing in content-driven technology that helps professionals make complex decisions with confidence,” Thomson Reuters CEO Steve Hasker said. “With an exciting AI product road map and strategic acquisitions shaping our core operations, we are confident we will continue to lead the way in transforming professional work,” he said.
Thomson Reuters, which has earmarked about $10bn to acquire AI companies, has closed two deals in the quarter — Sweden-based business automation company Pagero and World Business Media Unit, an insurance industry media company.
The company raised its annual total revenue forecast as a result of its first quarter performance and now expects it to rise by 6.5%-7%, up from 6.5%. It forecast total revenue from its big three business segments of legal, tax and accounting and corporates, to rise by 8%-8.5%, up from 8%.
Thomson Reuters’ legal division revenue growth of 1% was hit by lower transaction revenue due to the sales of some divisions. It said its corporates division’s revenue rose 16%, which included the impact of Pagero purchase.
The tax and accounting division’s revenue rose 17% as it benefited from seasonal strengths, where 60% of revenues are in the fourth and first quarters.
Reuters News revenue rose 21% to $210m, from the non-recurring transactions from content licensing deals related to generative AI. The company did not disclose the partners.
Reuters
Saudi Basic Industries posts 62% slump in quarterly profit
Cruise operator Viking shares rise in New York debut
Anthropic targets business with chatbot app
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Struggling customers eat less fast food due to lack of value offers
Shell beats forecasts with $7.7bn quarterly profit
Air France, KLM and Brussels Airlines among airlines probed for greenwashing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.