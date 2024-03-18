Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Honor takes on smartphone market in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Fred Zhou, general manager for Honor SA

18 March 2024 - 14:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/EDHAR
Picture: 123RF/EDHAR

Honor’s business strategy in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Fred Zhou, general manager for Honor SA.

Listen to the conversation:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Fred Zhou, GM for Honor SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Fred Zhou, GM for Honor SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Honor is a Chinese consumer electronics maker, producing smartphones, laptops, tablets and wearable devices.

The company was previously a sub-brand of Huawei. To avoid restrictions placed on Huawei by the US government, the company was sold off in November 2020 to a consortium of Chinese companies, with some government ties. The split has allowed the company to operate independently and access Google Mobile Services, which Huawei has struggled with.

Zhou outlines the company’s strategy in SA, where it has been listed as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in SA throughout 2023, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The smartphone maker currently holds 24% of the market in SA. 

Topics of discussion include the size and scope of Honor’s business; strategy for SA; the company’s local product range; and challenges faced by the business.

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Regulator to investigate Old Mutual breach
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pay up, judge tells Standard Chartered and ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Fees can make or break retirement policy
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Court finds banking regulator treated Ithala ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Spar boss Angelo Swartz owns up to ‘strategic ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.