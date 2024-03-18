Honor is a Chinese consumer electronics maker, producing smartphones, laptops, tablets and wearable devices.
The company was previously a sub-brand of Huawei. To avoid restrictions placed on Huawei by the US government, the company was sold off in November 2020 to a consortium of Chinese companies, with some government ties. The split has allowed the company to operate independently and access Google Mobile Services, which Huawei has struggled with.
Zhou outlines the company’s strategy in SA, where it has been listed as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in SA throughout 2023, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The smartphone maker currently holds 24% of the market in SA.
Topics of discussion include the size and scope of Honor’s business; strategy for SA; the company’s local product range; and challenges faced by the business.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Honor takes on smartphone market in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Fred Zhou, general manager for Honor SA
Honor’s business strategy in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Fred Zhou, general manager for Honor SA.
Listen to the conversation:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Honor is a Chinese consumer electronics maker, producing smartphones, laptops, tablets and wearable devices.
The company was previously a sub-brand of Huawei. To avoid restrictions placed on Huawei by the US government, the company was sold off in November 2020 to a consortium of Chinese companies, with some government ties. The split has allowed the company to operate independently and access Google Mobile Services, which Huawei has struggled with.
Zhou outlines the company’s strategy in SA, where it has been listed as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in SA throughout 2023, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The smartphone maker currently holds 24% of the market in SA.
Topics of discussion include the size and scope of Honor’s business; strategy for SA; the company’s local product range; and challenges faced by the business.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.