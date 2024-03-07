Companies

Signa magnate files for insolvency

07 March 2024 - 17:39
by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Chrysler Building in New York, the US, owned by fallen property tycoon Rene Benko. Picture: WILLIAM WACHTER/UNSPLASH
The Chrysler Building in New York, the US, owned by fallen property tycoon Rene Benko. Picture: WILLIAM WACHTER/UNSPLASH

Vienna — Rene Benko, the fallen property tycoon whose Signa empire toppled in a series of high-profile insolvencies, has filed for insolvency himself at an Austrian court.

Benko lodged his application for sole trader insolvency with a regional court in Innsbruck, a court spokesperson said. This would allow Benko to apply for reorganisation proceedings, unlike filing for personal bankruptcy.

The Austrian entrepreneur — owner of New York’s Chrysler Building and Britain’s Selfridges department store — has been a major figure in Europe’s property industry for more than two decades.

In November, Signa, the real estate empire founded by Benko, declared insolvency, followed by other parts of the business, in the biggest casualty so far of the woes afflicting Europe’s property sector.

The office of Austria’s financial procurator, which acts as an attorney for the state, filed insolvency proceedings against Benko as an individual entrepreneur in January, citing €2m in unpaid taxes.

Reuters

Regulator takes action against big banks manipulating capital rules

About 30 globally systemic banks (G-SIBs) must hold more capital than smaller domestic peers, based on a range of factors
Companies
5 hours ago

Harbour Energy’s $32m profit constrained by UK’s windfall tax

Lower natural gas prices and output have also dented revenue
Companies
9 hours ago

Nationwide makes £2.9bn offer for Virgin Money UK

The British lender is looking to increase its financial strength
Companies
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Two directors resign from embattled Ellies
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Banking on Africa: Barclays returns with a plan
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Brimstone sees Unisa gap as a window for Stadio
Companies
4.
JSE fines former Luxe CEO Helena Grewar R7.5m
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Competition watchdog to proceed to tribunal over ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Rivian bets on lower-priced models to drive demand

Companies / Industrials

GE Aerospace forecasts $10bn operating profit in 2028

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Big Tech rushes to comply with sweeping EU law

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.