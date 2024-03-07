Companies / Transport & Tourism

GE Aerospace forecasts $10bn operating profit in 2028

07 March 2024 - 16:48
by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Abhijith Ganapavaram
GE Aerospace's booth at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, February 21 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Edgar Su
New York — General Electric’s (GE) aerospace business has reaffirmed its outlook for the current year and forecast a $10bn operating profit in 2028, citing robust demand for its products and services.

The aerospace business, which will become a stand-alone company on April 2, planned to return 70%-75% cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, including initial dividend payout at 30% of net income, it said.

GE Aerospace has been a cash cow of the Boston-based company, with some analysts estimating its market value to be more than $100bn after the spin-off.

The unit, which makes engines for Boeing and Airbus jets, has seen a surge in demand for aftermarket services as a strong rebound in travel and a shortage of new jets prompt airlines to keep their planes in the air for longer.

Its commercial engine business generates more than 70% of its $24bn annual revenue from services. It reaffirmed its forecast for $6bn-$6.5bn in adjusted operating profit in 2024 and more than $5bn in free cash flow.

GE Aerospace said it would pursue M&A deals with a “disciplined” approach and prioritise investments in research & development.

Reuters

Boeing’s bid for Spirit Aero could help improve supply chain

Bringing back struggling Spirit could help Boeing’s operations since the combined company would command more manufacturing resource
Companies
2 days ago

Boeing gets 90 days to come up with plan to fix quality issues

US regulator FAA demands a comprehensive plan to address ‘systemic quality-control issues’ at the plane maker
Companies
1 week ago

Financiers grapple with plane shortages in the wake of Boeing MAX crisis

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered Boeing to stop increasing 737 MAX production until quality control concerns are addressed
Companies
1 month ago
