Brimstone sees Unisa gap as a window for Stadio
Private education group could lure students from Africa's biggest distance learning institution, which is beset with governance and financial issues
07 March 2024 - 05:00
Stadio could be well positioned to attract students who previously might have chosen to study through Unisa, according to Mustaq Brey, the CEO of Brimstone Investment, which holds a 5.1% stake in the private higher education institution.
Stadio, which was unbundled from investment group PSG and listed on the JSE in 2017, offers multiple courses online. Unisa, Africa’s biggest open distance-learning institution, has been mired in governance and financial issues, creating an opportunity for Stadio...
