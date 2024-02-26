Companies

Stellantis aims to sell 500,000 cars in Europe in deal with leasing firm

Ayvens’ affiliates will buy the cars for their long-term leasing fleet across Europe, with the first delivery volumes expected to begin by June

26 February 2024 - 10:29
by Angela Christy and Giulio Piovaccari
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Stellantis logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Poissy near Paris, France, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Stellantis logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Poissy near Paris, France, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Franco-Italian vehicle maker Stellantis said on Monday it had reached a multi-billion-euro frame agreement with leasing and fleet management company Ayvens to sell up to 500,000 vehicles across Europe over the next three years.

Under the agreement, Ayvens’ affiliates will buy the vehicles for its long-term leasing fleet across Europe, with the first delivery volumes expected to begin in the first half of 2024, Stellantis said.

Stellantis, which owns brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Fiat, said specific details of the deal including order quantity, compositions and delivery dates beyond the volumes already planned for 2024 can be flexibly agreed between the two companies, depending on fleet requirements and demand.

Ayvens’ customers will be offered brands such as Alfa Romeo, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall, the statement said, adding that the brand availability can be extended in the future to cover Stellantis’ entire portfolio.

The agreement “will aid the progressive transition of Ayven’s client base to choosing more sustainable mobility options”, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said.

Ayvens was created when ALD Automotive, a subsidiary majority owned by French lender Societe Generale, acquired fleet management and mobility company LeasePlan in 2023.

Reuters

European automakers battle to undercut cheap Chinese imports

Differences between legacy car makers and EV-focused manufacturers will be on display at the Geneva car show
Companies
20 hours ago

Auto industry welcomes EV incentives in budget

But failure to reduce import tariffs seen as foot-dragging
Business
1 day ago

EV maker VinFast wants India to cut import duties

The Vietnamese manufacturer has started building a factory in Tamil Nadu and hopes to start production by mid-2025
Companies
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ackerman family era at Pick n Pay may be ending
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Private company has a 22.5GW pipeline for grid ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Investors warm to rise in Dis-Chem revenue
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Mustek dives on JSE after headline earnings shock
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Zara launches Lefties to counter Shein
Companies

Related Articles

GWM unleashes a new Tank on SA roads

Life / Motoring

GM’s Cruise said to be resuming robotaxi tests after incident

Life / Motoring

Ineos unveils electric Fusilier 4x4 as its third product line

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.