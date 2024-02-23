First Drive
GWM unleashes a new Tank on SA roads
The first product from the brand’s new mud-plugger subsidiary is genuinely gritty and refined
23 February 2024 - 12:32
Great Wall Motors has launched its newest product in SA.
Known as the Tank 300, it’s introduced in three grades: two Super Luxury models and a lone Ultra luxury variant. When viewed through the lens of an automotive historian, you might notice styling cues of a few iconic SUVs, notably the Jeep Cherokee and Wrangler. The round headlights with dissections give Ford Bronco vibes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.