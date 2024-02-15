Top law firm warns corporate SA to prepare for shareholder activism
Bowmans partners urge companies to monitor shareholder portfolios and prepare for campaigns
15 February 2024 - 05:00
Senior partners at law firm Bowmans say companies should prepare themselves to address the rise in shareholder activism in SA.
Ezra Davids, Bowmans’ chair and senior partner, and Ryan Kitcat, a partner at the firm, wrote in the eighth edition of The Shareholder Rights and Activism Review that companies should continually and carefully monitor their shareholder portfolios for activists, assess potential vulnerabilities, and anticipate and prepare for campaigns on a case-by-case basis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.