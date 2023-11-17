Sasol’s cancelled AGM a missed opportunity, say investor activists
For the first time investors indicate a clear intention not to support climate change plan
17 November 2023 - 13:07
UPDATED 19 November 2023 - 19:15
Institutional investors who voiced opposition to Sasol’s 2023 climate change report in the run-up to the group’s AGM on Friday had to leave before they could vote when the meeting was shut down by the very people whose agenda might have been best served by letting things proceed as intended.
The global energy and chemicals company, SA’s biggest polluter after coal-dependent Eskom, had to cancel its AGM due to about 15 protesters from environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion, who took to the stage chanting “We want to breathe”...
