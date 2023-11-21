TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: New Sasol boss faces tough balancing act on climate
Simon Baloyi will have to invest in low-carbon technologies while managing group’s debt and cash flow
21 November 2023 - 05:00
Sasol, SA’s biggest private-sector polluter, has a new boss. Simon Baloyi, who takes over from Fleetwood Grobler in April 2024, inherits a group under intense pressure from investors and activists to cut its carbon emissions.
Sure, Baloyi’s appointment is a laudable effort at racial diversity, as it reflects the company’s commitment to transformation and inclusion and its recognition of the talent and potential of black people in the energy sector. But it is hard to shake the feeling that is also a poisoned chalice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.