Afrimat awaits Competition Tribunal nod for Lafarge deal in last hurdle
The tribunal has the final say on mergers and acquisitions
22 January 2024 - 11:06
JSE-listed building materials group Afrimat is edging closer to sealing the deal in its purchase of construction materials provider Lafarge for nearly R1bn.
Afrimat aims to enhance operational efficiency and meet customer demand with the acquisition...
