Companies

BMW to pump £600m into its UK Mini plants

German carmaker will from 2026 make two electric models at its factory in Oxford

11 September 2023 - 16:10 Nick Carey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A general view of the MINI plant, on the day of a press conference on the BMW Group's investment for the MINI production in the UK, in Oxford, Britain, on September 11 2023. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS
A general view of the MINI plant, on the day of a press conference on the BMW Group's investment for the MINI production in the UK, in Oxford, Britain, on September 11 2023. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS

London — BMW said on Monday it will invest £600m in its UK plants to take its Mini brand all-electric by 2030, giving a fresh boost to Britain’s car industry after years of Brexit-related uncertainty.

From 2026, the German premium carmaker will make two electric models at its Mini plant in Oxford: the Mini Cooper 3-door and the compact crossover Mini Aceman.

The plant will make only electric models from 2030 and many of those cars will be exported to markets around the world, said BMW production chief Milan Nedeljkovic.

Speaking to journalists in Oxford, Nedeljkovic said the company wants to use batteries made in Europe in the new models made in Oxford but did not specify whether they would come from the UK, saying it would depend on the attractiveness of the market for its suppliers. The same two models will also be made in China and exports of those cars will begin in 2024.

Also speaking in Oxford, British business minister Kemi Badenoch said: “We want auto manufacturing not just to stay in the UK but to be the best in the world, and this is part of that story.”

Badenoch declined to comment on the level of subsidy to be received by BMW for Mini production, reported by British media to be £75m.

BMW will also invest in its plant in Swindon which makes parts for Mini models. It was too soon to say what would happen to the engine plant in Hams Hall, near Birmingham, said Nedeljkovic.

The small, fast and affordable original Mini went on sale in 1959 and has remained popular under BMW since it revived the brand in 2001, but its future in Britain has been uncertain for years, worsened by fear of Brexit prompting the group to relocate production to Germany, China or elsewhere.

Still, the industry remains on edge with Britain and Europe’s carmakers calling for a delay in the implementation of post-Brexit “rules of origin”, under which 45% of the value of an electric vehicle being sold in the EU must come from Britain or the EU from 2024 to avoid tariffs.

“The industry is screaming at the EU,” Badenoch said in Oxford, arguing that tariffs on EU and UK-made cars would only help Chinese manufacturers and that more time was needed to build local capacity.

Reuters

Europe’s biggest carmakers brace for battle with China’s EV rivals

Europe’s carmakers are bracing themselves for the challenge to produce lower-cost electric vehicles to erase China’s lead in the EV market.
Companies
1 week ago

Carmakers launch US EV charging network to challenge Tesla

The group includes GM, Stellantis, Hyundai and its Kia affiliate, Honda, BMW and Mercedes-Benz
Life
1 month ago

German carmakers find the going tough in electric vehicle market

They cannot challenge Tesla’s dominance in China and at home
News
1 month ago

Dead EV batteries turn to gold due to clause in US legislation

The clause qualifies electric vehicle battery materials recycled in the US as American-made, allowing carmakers using US-recycled batteries to get ...
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Emigration adds to brain drain facing SA’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Imtiaz Patel steps down as MultiChoice chair
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Bell Equipment profit leaps on strong global ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
City Lodge returns to annual headline earnings
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Manganese refiner MMC to expand production of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

China’s Xpeng buys Didi’s EV development unit for $744m

Companies / Industrials

BYD first-half profit triples despite price war

Companies / Industrials

Nissan to invest up to €600m in Renault’s Ampere unit

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.